Swedish tech start-up Staccs signs deal with French media company INA for classic music content

Swedish tech start-up Staccs has signed a content deal with INA, the organisation that owns 80 years of France’s TV, radio and online material.

Launched locally in the Nordics and the Baltic states earlier this year, Staccs provides high-quality concert streaming.

The new agreement will permit Staccs' use of INA’s historical content and material from the French national archives. According to the announcement, the companies will work together to “identify treasured live shows which will be uploaded to the streaming platform every quarter, seeing over 100 hours of programming throughout the agreement.”

Proposed content includes performances recorded in the 1970s and 1980s by The Pretenders (pictured), The Police, The Clash, Ramones, Madness, The Cure, Tom Petty, Devo, ZZ Top and much more. The deal will explore content from French music shows such as Chorus and other programming which saw performances recorded live in Paris.

Anders Tullgren, chief executive officer of Staccs, said: “This long-term commitment from INA is a major coup for Staccs. Not only does it demonstrate how we are building the world’s greatest concert catalogue in history but it showcases our ambition to be a forward-thinking media company with serious growth aspirations. We are cementing our position within the market to be the go-to home for concerts on demand.”

Laurent Vallet, CEO of INA, said: “INA's mission is to preserve, create and share content of great societal and cultural significance. This is definitely the case of these phenomenal live shows, and Staccs is just the perfect platform to enable us to bring them to new audiences. Fans should be able to enjoy our unique content and deserve the best experience of concert video possible. This is why we are proud to work with Staccs and thrilled about this long-term deal.”