SXSW expands with London edition to launch in 2025

South By Southwest is heading to London in June 2025.

The SXSW festival and conference covers the convergence of creativity, culture and technology.

SXSW London aims to build on a legacy that has been created over almost four decades in Austin, Texas, where innovation in technology and science is presented alongside music and entertainment.

South By Southwest moved into the Asia Pacific region, with SXSW Sydney starting in 2023. Now it’s expanding to Europe with SXSW London in June 2025 (date to be confirmed).

“From AI to climate change, politics to society, and the first outings for game changing start-ups such as Twitter and Uber, SXSW has been at the forefront of ideas and providing platforms for the world’s most critical and impactful voices,” said a statement.

Since 1987, SXSW has featured speakers including Dave Grohl, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Steven Spielberg, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Tilda Swinton, Amy Webb, Michelle Yeoh and Mark Zuckerberg.

SXSW also provided showcasing opportunities for new musicians and filmmakers. It has previously provided a platform for artists including Amy Winehouse, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Skepta, Stormzy and Wet Leg.

“SXSW London will bring its own distinctive personality, driven by London's internationally renowned cultural life and creativity, its status as a global meeting place, and its proximity to other major creative and tech centres in Europe,” said a statement.

Over the course of a week in June, SXSW London will take over dozens of venues, galleries, clubs and other spaces in Shoreditch, East London.

SXSW London will build upon London’s place within the community of over 20 million people working in the creative and technology sectors across Europe. In the UK alone, the cultural and creative industries contribute £125 billion, with London contributing more than half of the UK’s entire creative industries economic output.

In addition to keynotes, music showcases and innovations in tech, gaming and screen, SXSW London will introduce visual arts, design and fashion programming, with exhibitions and interactive and immersive experiences in public spaces across its east London campus.

Randel Bryan, managing director of SXSW London, said: "As a life-long fan of SXSW I truly believe that it’s more than an event – it’s a movement, a platform where the world’s greatest minds, musicians and motivators come to share their passion and their vision of the future.

"SXSW London will build on Austin's incredible legacy, presenting an event that underpins why SXSW is the go-to destination for professionals and creatives seeking meaningful connections, unexpected experiences and ideas that can help shape the world.

"SXSW London will also provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and we will be working hard to ensure that opportunities for learning, employment and community uplift are at the heart of everything we do."

SXSW London will build on Austin's incredible legacy Randel Bryan

Jann Baskett, co-president and chief brand officer of SXSW, said: "We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SXSW experience to London. Following the success of SXSW Sydney, this is an incredible new opportunity to highlight the elements that make SXSW unique in one of the most vibrant cities in Europe. We look forward to forming deeper connections with our overseas community and bringing the conversations that start in Austin all the way to London."

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I am delighted to welcome SXSW to London for the first time ever – confirming our place at the heart of Europe’s tech and creative sectors and as a global capital of culture.

"When I was part of SXSW in Austin in 2018, I saw first-hand the electric atmosphere of innovation SXSW creates and I can’t wait to be part of it again. This is a historic opportunity for London to once again bring the world’s most exciting talent together as part of our mission to build a better and more prosperous London for everyone."

As SXSW’s European edition, SXSW London will have a particular emphasis on creative talent from across Europe.

In addition, SXSW London will also continue to develop Austin's focus on climate action and sustainability, with the ambition to drive positive change for future generations.

SXSW London is produced under licence from SXSW LLC by Panarise, a live events company established and owned by Panarae.

More details about the SXSW London 2025 programme will be announced in the coming months, with badges due to go on sale in October 2024. More details are here: sxswlondon.com.