For this month’s Sync Story we look back to the Euros, which evoked a series of notable campaigns across the industry – in particular, sportswear giant Adidas’ short film, Hey Jude.

The video campaign, which featured the likes of Stormzy, David Beckham, Laura Woods, Frank Lampard and Ian Wright, celebrated the ups and downs of football through the eyes of an England fan, and at its centre was English midfield superstar Jude Bellingham.

The spot came about after Spindle ...