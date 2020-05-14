Simon Field’s Shake The Tree came out last year, but a sync on Netflix show Elite is giving it more exposure in 2020. Created by Carlos Monte and Darío Madrona, Elite is a Spanish teen drama that, over three series, has attracted viewers around the world. Now, Field is feeling the full force of its popularity.
An average daily streaming figure of around 8,000 across all platforms has spiked to 50,000 since March, when it aired during an extended nightclub ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now