Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sync Story: Elite/Simon Field

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Thursday, May 14th 2020 at 1:00PM

Simon Field’s Shake The Tree came out last year, but a sync on Netflix show Elite is giving it more exposure in 2020. Created by Carlos Monte and Darío Madrona, Elite is a Spanish teen drama that, over three series, has attracted viewers around the world. Now, Field is feeling the full force of its popularity.

An average daily streaming figure of around 8,000 across all platforms has spiked to 50,000 since March, when it aired during an extended nightclub ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020