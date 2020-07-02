Michaela Coel’s new BBC/HBO series I May Destroy You is already being celebrated as the drama of 2020 in some quarters, following on from Normal People as the second millennial TV smash of lockdown.
The show blends comedy and drama to examine issues surrounding consent, race and modern life. It was created and written by British-Ghanaian actress, poet and playwright Coel, who plays lead character Arabella. Airing against a backdrop of Black Lives Matter protests around the world, its messages ...
