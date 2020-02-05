In case you hadn’t noticed, Love Island is back. In winter. That’s right, ITV are laying on an extra series of the romantic reality show, which means more drama for the nation and – for the music business – more syncs.

Sony Music UK’s sync team is enjoying a series that has seen placements for Mark Ronson & Yebba, Harry Styles, HER, Madeon, Lennon Stella and Gesaffelstein.

Sync coordinator Rebecca Ferguson tells Music Week that her department works as close ...