It feels as if Yungblud’s urgent noise is just about everywhere at the moment. You can find it searing through his new Bring Me The Horizon collaboration Obey and, now, here it is on the soundtrack to EA’s Madden NFL 21 game.

Featuring alongside Anderson Paak, Rick Ross, Blackbear, Smino and more is Yungblud’s new release Lemonade, which is boosted by a fiery contribution from Florida rapper Denzel Curry. Tommas Arnby, CEO of Yungblud’s management and publishing company Locomotion Music, ...