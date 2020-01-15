Everyone knows the power of a good reality TV sync, and Made In Chelsea is a true OG when it comes to setting epic drama to fresh new music.
In its latest visit away from West London, the show upped sticks to Buenos Aires before Christmas, not that the Argentine sunshine had much impact on their relationship woes, mind.
Salt Lake City duo I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (IDKHOW) landed their track Christmas Drag in episode two, ...
