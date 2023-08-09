Sync Story: McDonald's/Kinck

Kinck is on the move this year, with three new singles under her belt and one track landing in the latest McDonald’s advert, Buddy Handshake.

The Danish and Senegalese rising star’s song, Delicious, accompanies two friends doing a handshake, before one jokingly refuses to share their chicken nuggets, accompanied by the campaign’s tagline: ‘They might be your bestie, but are they McNugget worthy?’

With the lyrics, ‘Holy guacamole/For the rollies it’s snack time’, the track and advert are a great match, so much so that Kinck’s team at Believe brought the original release date for Delicious forward a month to align with the McDonald’s campaign release in May.

Robyn Summer, head of sync at Believe, and who worked with Siren Music on the project, is elated with how well all of the different teams worked together.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with Siren Music, Sharpa Music and our trusted label partner Field Supply to create this exciting opportunity for an up-and-coming artist,” she said. “The track was originally set for release a month after the air date of the advert, but as an independent label, we were able to move quickly to align the release dates to maximise exposure for the artist and capitalise on the buzz surrounding the advert. We love how it turned out!”

Kinck, who released her debut single in 2018, has also expressed how thrilled she was about the advert and how it fit her values.

“This was a perfect match on all levels,” she said. “As an artist, it’s always the goal to make an impact and create something that connects people, and this advert aligns with my artistic direction in a way I wouldn’t dare to hope for. Having an all-female team at Field Supply, being a female producer and landing a sync that uplifts female friendships is just super dope.”

Spot: McDonald’s Buddy Handshake



Title: Delicious Artist/composer: Kinck Publisher: Nettwerk Master: Believe (OBO Field Supply)



Director: Sam Brown Production company: Rogue Films



Air Date: 10.05.23