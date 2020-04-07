Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sync Story: MLB The Show 20/Saint Motel

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Apr 7th 2020 at 3:15PM

Having produced commercials and music videos, AJ Jacksons surely knows more than most indie-rock frontmen about the world of sync, which must be handy when it comes to securing high-profile video game spots.

His Los Angeles-based band Saint Motel launched their new track, which bears the sync-friendly title A Good Song Never Dies, on the day Sony released MLB The Show 20, the latest game in its Major League Baseball series.

Saint Motel’s new one features on the soundtrack alongside ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020