Having produced commercials and music videos, AJ Jacksons surely knows more than most indie-rock frontmen about the world of sync, which must be handy when it comes to securing high-profile video game spots.
His Los Angeles-based band Saint Motel launched their new track, which bears the sync-friendly title A Good Song Never Dies, on the day Sony released MLB The Show 20, the latest game in its Major League Baseball series.
Saint Motel’s new one features on the soundtrack alongside ...
