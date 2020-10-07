It never rains, it pours as a member of The Umbrella Academy will presumably tell you.

Having successfully reimagined the graphic novel series by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Ba into a TV show in 2019, Netflix has quickly returned with a second series about the dysfunctional superhero family’s trials and tribulations.

However, season two not only expands the universe created by Way, it also offers us a brand new version of a song already being ...