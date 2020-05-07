The popularity of Sally Rooney’s Normal People novel suggests that the nation will likely be talking about the TV adaptation for ages, which could be good news indeed for Sentric Music Group.

Of 81 songs chosen for the show, which is airing via the BBC and Hulu, the UK-based publisher was responsible for licensing 17. Key among them is Billie Marten’s 2016 song La Lune, which features during an emotional montage of lead character Marianne.