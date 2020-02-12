UK electronic duo Solomon Grey have been showing their sync versatility of late, scoring BBC comedy drama Back To Life and securing a high profile spot on PlayStation’s ad for its virtual reality offering.
Aired near the end of last year, the spot demonstrates the world in which users of the gaming giant’s VR headsets are immersed.
Gaming gurus Duncan Smith and James Marshall were on music supervision duty, and Smith tells Music Week that it was an exciting project....
