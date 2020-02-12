Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sync Story: PlayStation/Solomon Grey

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Feb 12th 2020 at 9:53AM

UK electronic duo Solomon Grey have been showing their sync versatility of late, scoring BBC comedy drama Back To Life and securing a high profile spot on PlayStation’s ad for its virtual reality offering.

Aired near the end of last year, the spot demonstrates the world in which users of the gaming giant’s VR headsets are immersed.

Gaming gurus Duncan Smith and James Marshall were on music supervision duty, and Smith tells Music Week that it was an exciting project.

...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020