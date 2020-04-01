Liverpool Football Club will forever be entwined with You’ll Never Walk Alone, a song written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein for their 1945 musical Carousel. Gerry And The Pacemakers’ 1963 version cemented it as the team’s anthem, and now singer and producer Astraea (aka Jennifer Ann) has covered it, too.

Astraea has sung on big syncs for Lloyds in recent years, and this cover was commissioned for a new campaign for Standard Chartered Bank, Liverpool FC’s main sponsor. The ...