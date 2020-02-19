Having featured in no fewer than three Apple adverts, Sofi Tukker are no strangers to a high profile sync. Last month, the New York-based German-American duo – made up of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern – scored another, as their 2019 song Good Time Girl soundtracked the trailer to The New Pope.

Starring Jude Law and John Malkovich, The New Pope was created by the Oscar-nominated Paolo Sorrentino and explores the inner workings of the papacy.

“This is one of ...