We could all do with an injection of positivity at the moment, so VanMoof’s vision of a world without pollution is likely to strike a chord.

The electric bike manufacturer’s new Ride The Future campaign features futuristic images of traffic jams reflected in the chrome of a car, which eventually melts away to reveal a bicycle. The theme carries through to the music, which is a cover of Jackie Lomax’s 1969 track New Day by rising Irish singer Lyra.

Imogen ...