SyncFloor teams with JioSaavn's Artist Originals label

SyncFloor, a marketplace for ready-to-sync music, has partnered with Artist Originals (AO), the in-house label and artist services division of South Asian streaming service JioSaavn.

AO has a catalogue of contemporary music by independent Indian artists across multiple genres.

AO tracks are now searchable and licence-ready to creators using SyncFloor to find music for their projects, whether on SyncFloor’s general marketplace, its podcast-only marketplace or the dedicated SyncSite that SyncFloor has created for Artists Originals’ content. It is SyncFloor’s first partnership with an Indian company.

“India has one of the most dynamic and exciting music scenes in the world, and there is a wealth of artists and songs to discover,” said SyncFloor co-founder and CEO Kirt Debique. “Artist Originals has a great selection of trendsetting tracks that reflect this energy and contribute vitally to the music available in our marketplaces. We’re glad we can help more production professionals explore these tracks and find the perfect song to fit their creative.”

Home to more than 40 acts, Artist Originals features independent South Asian artists including EDM duo Lost Stories and pop singer Abhijeet Srivastava. The catalogue has genres in Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, and English.

“Since our launch in 2017, Artist Originals has grown tremendously, empowering a number of South Asian artists and bringing their music to a global audience,” said Hiba Irshad, director of A&R at JioSaavn and Artist Originals. “Our partnership with SyncFloor enables us to scale our ability to sync their music into major media properties. This visibility also creates additional avenues for emerging artists to scale and be discovered.”