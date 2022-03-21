Syncphonix launches as subscription-based sync platform

Syncphonix has launched with an annual subscription model for music supervisors.

According to a statement, Syncphonix cuts out spot-buying which involves music supervisors negotiating track-by-track with rights holders.

The UK-based firm will offer tailored annual rates to each customer, based on what sector they occupy (film production, education, advertising) and the intended usage.

At first, users will gain access to copyright-cleared popular classical music by Mozart, Handel, Bach, Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky, Chopin and others. Subscribers will be able to create and tailor projects via the website app and download broadcast quality files in full, or in specially edited 30-second and five-second stings.

It is then intended that the platform will broaden out to all genres as it develops its application. It will include content from its parent company, One Media iP Group, which represents 250,000 tracks. A brokerage service for sourcing and clearing non-One Media owned music is also offered.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media and MD of Syncphonix, said: “We have been in the synchronisation business since 2005 and the sector is crying out for an affordable, simple solution for clearing music for film, TV and other work, such as music projects in schools and universities. Agencies such as Shutterstock have shown how it can be done in the world of photography and image rights. Syncphonix will do the same for music.”

Debbie Tarrier, head of sales, global music licensing at Syncphonix, said: “Syncphonix is the most user-friendly way of accessing music for commercial use. In addition to our base of clients in film and TV, we are also excited at the prospect of working with a wider range of clients, providing them with access to cleared music for multiple projects without expensive spot-buying.”

Prior to Syncphonix, One Media operated its sync business under its Point Classics brand, which has placed music in American TV series including remakes of both Dallas and Dynasty, Just Beyond (Disney), Roswell, New Mexico and Netflix series On The Verge. These clients will now transfer to Syncphonix.