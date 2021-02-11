TagMix announced as headline sponsor for the Music Week Tech Summit 2021

Music Week is delighted to announce TagMix as the headline sponsor for the Music Week Tech Summit 2021.

The event, which attracts the biggest names in music, returns in a new virtual incarnation on March 31.

Among the speakers lined-up for this year’s edition are TikTok’s head of UK music operations Paul Hourican, who will deliver a closing keynote address, as well as Jessie Ware on the Making Podcasts Pay panel session, YouTube’s director of YouTube Music, EMEA Dan Chalmers on Livestreams Beyond The Pandemic and MOBOs founder Kanya King on Social Networking.

No strangers to the Tech Summit, TagMix were a featured start-up at our inaugural event in 2018. Our headline sponsors solve the problem of poor quality UGC audio by delivering an innovative cloud-based software solution directly to fans – replacing the audio taken on videos by users at concerts, clubs and festivals with a real-time, pro-audio stream, straight from the mixing desk.

Digital engagement tools, like ours, will be essential in opening up new commercial pathways Andy Dean, TagMix

TagMix also upgrades consumers’ experience with pro-visual assets and helps customers share the moment, frictionlessly and also enhancing UGC to make it trackable, so that the whole ecosystem from artists and fans to promoters, venues and rights owners all benefit from enhanced shareable UGC videos.

Speaking about the partnership, Andy Dean, CEO and co-founder of TagMix said: “TagMix was a featured startup at the first Music Week Tech Summit in 2018, which helped set us on our journey, by initiating many relationships within the industry, including O2. We are pleased to return as the headline sponsor ourselves this year to showcase the benefits and features of the TagMix service at a pivotal moment for the music business as we all prepare for the ‘new live’ as it will manifest itself in 2021/2022. Digital engagement tools, like ours, will be essential factors in taking the shows that come back into venues to wider audiences online, opening up new commercial pathways for all stakeholders to benefit from in the process. The virtual version of the conference gives us all ample opportunity to see old colleagues and friends and make new connections, introducing new partners to all the benefits that TagMix brings.”

The 2021 Tech Summit will see a packed day of panel discussions. Music’s New In-Game Experience will explore the new partnership opportunities between music and gaming, while Making Podcasts Pay will look at the commercial opportunities for music podcasts. Elsewhere, Livestreams Beyond The Pandemic will examine the virtual gig phenomenon and look ahead to the future of online gigs. The Portal Combat panel will discuss the data arms race for rights-holders across the industry, and our New Tech Leaders discussion will introduce the new faces of music technology. The discussions will be rounded out by Under The Influence, a detailed look at influencer marketing, and Networking From Home, an exploration of how the industry continues to innovate during a time when restrictions mean many execs are working remotely.

Standard tickets are priced at £50 (+5% VAT). The day kicks off at 10am, with a programme of discussions running until 17:35.

Revisit the story of last year's event, which featured Apple's Zane Lowe, Amazon's Paul Firth and Live Nation's Jackie Wilgar among a starry list of speakers, here.

Further information and ticketing details can be found here. All ticket holders will be able to access the presentations from the event for three months.

