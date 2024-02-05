Taylor Swift breaks Grammys record and reveals surprise album release date

Taylor Swift has broken Grammys records as the first artist to win the Album Of The Year award four times. She had previously been tied with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon.

Swift collected the trophy – one of the big four categories – for her album Midnights at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

When collecting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, one of two awards for Midnights, Swift surprised the Grammys audience by announcing she would be releasing a new studio album in April. The Tortured Poets Department will be out on April 19.

Other big winners included Billie Eilish for Song Of The Year (alongside Finneas O’Connell) with What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack. Eilish also won Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Victoria Monét won Best New Artist (one of three wins), while Miley Cyrus collected the trophy for Record Of The Year for Flowers. The biggest-selling song of 2023 in the UK also won her the award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

With the two trophies marking Cyrus’ first ever Grammys victories, she changed part of the lyrics during a performance of Flowers to “I just won my first Grammy”.

Dua Lipa opened the ceremony with a medley including the nominated hit Dance the Night, Houdini and new song Training Season.

Other performers included Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, SZA, Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Tracy Chapman with Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell with Brandi Carlile.

SZA won three prizes, having been nominated for nine Grammys, following the huge success of her SOS album campaign. Twenty-year-old Scottish music producer Blair Ferguson – aka BLK – won a Grammy for his work on SZA's Snooze and the SOS album.

Killer Mike also won three awards – claiming all the rap categories in which he was nominated – although that was overshadowed by his arrest in relation to a backstage altercation.

Boygenius won three awards including the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album for The Record, while Paramore’s pair of trophies included Best Rock Album (This Is Why).

New awards categories for 2024 included Best Dance Pop Recording (won by Kylie Minogue for Padam Padam – her second Grammy) and Best African Music Performance (won by Tyla for Water, her first ever Grammy and first nomination).

UK talent recognised at the Grammys included Fred Again.. and rapper Flowdan (alongside US DJ and producer Skrillex) for Best Dance/Electronic Recording (Rumble). Fred Again.. won separately for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022).

Mark Ronson won for his Barbie soundtrack in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Best Remixed Recording went to the Wet Leg reworking of Depeche Mode’s Wagging Tongue.

