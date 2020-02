Taylor Swift, FKA Twigs and The 1975 among NME Awards winners

Women ruled the roost at the first NME Awards in two years, with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Robyn, Billie Eilish, Little Simz and Emily Eavis all winning top awards.

Swift attended the ceremony in person, presenting Glastonbury co-organiser Eavis with the Godlike Genius honour alongside Billy Bragg and accepting the gong for Best Solo Act In The World. Double award winners (Innovation/Best British Band) The 1975 closed tonight's (February 12) show at O2 Academy Brixton.

In a week where Reading & Leeds organisers have been criticised for the lack of gender diversity in the festival's line-up, the awards were rich on female winners. Robyn was named Songwriter Of The Decade, Courtney Love took the Icon Award, Little Simz claimed Best British Album for Grey Area, Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell won Best Album In The World and FKA Twigs was crowned Best British Solo Act.

In addition, Billie Eilish's Bad Guy won Best Song In The World and Clairo took Best New Act In The World, while Beabadoobee was the NME Radar Award Winner.

The event was marred, however, by an incident involving Slowthai, who left after being involved in an altercation with the crowd when receiving the Hero Of The Year award.

Elsewhere, there were awards for Slipknot (Best Band In The World), AJ Tracey (Best British Song for Ladbroke Grove), Easy Life (Best New British Act), Foals (Best Live Act), Glastonbury (Best British Festival/Best Festival In The World) and End Of The Road (Best Small Festival).

The night also saw performances from FKA Twigs, Yungblud, AJ Tracey and Beabadoobee.

The full list of winners was as follows:

GODLIKE GENIUS: Emily Eavis

SONGWRITER OF THE DECADE: Robyn

ICON AWARD: Courtney Love

INNOVATION AWARD: The 1975

BEST BRITISH ALBUM: Little Simz – Grey Area