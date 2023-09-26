Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film to go global next month

AMC Theatres has confirmed that Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is going global.

On October 13, The Eras Tour concert film will play on big screens in more than 100 countries around the world.

Tickets for international locations outside North America will go on sale for most participating locations beginning September 26. The Eras Tour concert film will play at every Odeon Cinemas location throughout the UK and Europe.

Swift releases the Taylor’s Version of 1989 via EMI on October 27.

The concert film is already scheduled to play in more than 4,000 cinemas in the US, Canada and Mexico, including in all AMC locations in the United States.

When the film was first announced on August 31, it took less than 24 hours to break AMC’s US record for the highest ticket sales revenue during a single day.

AMC and its sub-distribution partners are looking to reach agreements with additional cinema operators throughout the world.