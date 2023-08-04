Teamwork: 2023/24 season music industry football supporters A-Z (part 1)

The EFL Championship kicking off tonight with relegated Southampton's trip to League One play-off winners Sheffield Wednesday. To mark the occasion, Music Week presents the first part of the 2023/24 edition of our music industry football supporters A-Z in association with music promo specialist Shoot Music.
The below list features a rundown of supporters of clubs outside England's Premier League...
ABERDEEN
Andy Hannah, Bright Dead Things
Graeme Park, Graeme Park Productions
James Bruce, Usher Hall
AC MILAN
Sam Batista, Kinda
Veronica Romani, Nettwerk Music Group UK
AFC WIMBLEDON
Alex Eden-Smith, Columbia
Andy McQueen, Notting Hill Music Group
Fabian Prynn, 4AD
Iain McNay, Cherry Red
Sam Comley, SoundAct
AJAX
David Dollimore
Edwin Schroter, PIAS
Martijn Swier, Endless Music
ALDERSHOT TOWN
Ryan Barham, Spectral Nights
AL HILAL
Sunjay Kohli, BMG
ASHTON ATHLETIC
Jake Crossland, Partisan Records
ATLETICO MADRID
Carlos De Los Santos, Submarine Cat
AYR UNITED
Cam Blackwood, Producer
BARCELONA
Christian D'Acuna, The O2
BARNET
Michael Neidus, Demon Music Group
BARNSLEY
Ian Winwood, Freelance
Pete Downton, AudienceNet
Sam Ryder, ASM Global
Will Harding, Sentric Music
BATH CITY
Emily Cooper, Everything Counts/Red Light Management
BIRMINGHAM CITY
Craig Jennings, Raw Power
Dan Hudson, Freelance
Derek Allen, Warner Music
Jason Ellis, Positiva
Lyle Bignon, Birmingham Music Coalition
BLACKBURN ROVERS
Matt Riley, AWAL
Ryan Lofthouse, Closer Artists
BOLTON WANDERERS
Barney Dick, Crowd Control Media
Tom Pakinkis, Freelance
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Nina Radojewski, AIM
BOSTON UNITED
Kerry Adams, SoundAct
BRACKLEY TOWN
Nick Morley, Completely Independent Distribution
BRADFORD CITY
George Holmes, This Feeling
Joe Cockburn, Scruff Of The Neck
BRISTOL CITY
Alex Griffin, GRM Daily
Harry Parslow, TourLife
Sam Moore, NME
Steve Marsh, Mascot Label Group
BRISTOL ROVERS
Andy Fulterer, Rosecolored Records
Jess Partridge, London In Stereo
BROMLEY
Simon Rugg, BMG
BURTON ALBION
Meenal Odedra, ColorsxStudios
BURY AFC
Paddy Kinsella, Stay Loose
CAMBRIDGE UNITED
James Parrish, Prescription PR
Owen Kiernan, Cr2 Records
Steve Sexton, Sister Ray
CARDIFF CITY
Andy Bibey, New Pin Management
Guy Lowman, AIM
Jon Stickler, Stereoboard
Matt Bold, UK Music
Sophie Williams, Stereoboard
CELTIC
Bjorn Sandberg, FUGA
Brian Rose, Apple
Caitlin Connor, Polydor Records
Chris Beltran, DF Concerts
Chris Loomes, DF Concerts
Courtney Graham, DF Concerts
Craig Johnston, DF Concerts
Damian Christian, Atlantic Records UK
Dave Corbet, DF Concerts
Elen McEleney, DF Concerts
Joe Patten, DHP Family
John-Paul Mason, King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
Josh Casey, DF Concerts
Katie Baptie, DawBell
Kieran Devlin, The 405
Lee Worrall, DF Concerts
Liam Spencer, Echelon Talent Agency
Logan Whyte, DF Concerts
Louie John Lowis, BUW Management
Nick Roberts, Aimless Play
Paul McCallum, A Badge Of Friendship
Ryan Turner, DF Concerts
Scott Kirkwood, Kingdom Management
Sean Cooney, Sean Cooney PR
Tony Inglis, Freelance
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
Andrew Parsons, Ticketmaster
Dan Tyler, Shoot Music
James Underwood, TikTok
Jordan Gaster, Sandbag
Mark Barber, Radiocentre
Paul Clements, MPA Group
CHELSEA WFC
Jason White, 4AD
Rach Scarsbrook, BSI Merch
CHELTENHAM TOWN
Gus Hully, Official Charts Company
CHESTERFIELD
John Drury, OVO Arena Wembley
COLCHESTER UNITED
Steve Lamacq, BBC Radio 6 Music
COVENTRY CITY
Ceri Dixon, Red Light Management
Charlie Murdoch, Highfield Music
Jack Clothier, Alcopop! Records
John Dawkins, Various Artists
Jonny McDonnell, Kantar
Lee Hopkins, Kantar
Luke Arthur, Townsend Music
Paul Butcher, Kantar
Rachel Buswell, Domino
CREWE ALEXANDRA
Paul Sexton, Freelance
DARLINGTON
Hazel Savage, SoundCloud
DERBY COUNTY
Brett James, Live Nation
Gemma Samways, Freelance
James Windle, DawBell
Jason Rackham, PIAS Cooperative
Michael Stack, PPL
Nat Webb, RatCat Studios
Nav Sidhu, Hopeless Records
DONCASTER ROVERS
James McMahon, Freelance
DORCHESTER TOWN
Tom Aylott, Plectrumm
DULWICH HAMLET
Chloe Rowlatt, PPL
Tom Lynam, Warner Music
Matt Walker, Wildlife Entertainment
DUNDEE
Robin Murray, Clash
DUNDEE UNITED
Kevin Brown, All Sides Music
Paul Smernicki, Big Music MGMT
DUNFERMLINE
Mark Douglas, PPL
EXETER
Dan Ealam, FKP Scorpio
GILLINGHAM
Nicola Tuer, Sony Music UK
GREENOCK MORTON
Dave McGeachan, DF Concerts
GRIMSBY TOWN
Luke Twyman, One Beat PR
Paul McDonald, Closer Artists
Sam Lenthall, Virgin Music
Sean Price, RCA
Steve Phillips, Carry On Press
HARTLEPOOL
Matt Pilcher, F That
HEARTS
Andy Cook, CAA
Antony Hamer-Hodges, London College Of Creative Media
HIBERNIAN
Gordon Smart, Broadcaster
Iain Mackay, Universal Music Publishing
Kate Malcolmson, Someone Great PR
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Eve Boothroyd, Sister Ray
Francine Gorman, Bad Rituals
Joe Allott, Production Park
Liam James Ward, Warner Music
Patrick Swift, Freelance
HULL CITY
Julian Palmer, Columbia
Tom Churchill, Hive Mind PR
Will Featherby, WMP
IPSWICH TOWN
Ben Knight, One Little Independent Records
Ian McAndrew, Wildlife Entertainment
Kim Astley-Cooper, Super Cat PR
Marcus Brooke-Smith, Level Two
Mark McQuillan, Republic Of Music
Martin Talbot, Official Charts Company
Matt Bisgrove, Heartbreakers Bar And Venue
Matt Gringo, Gringo Records
Paul Sheehan, BBC Radio
Stuart Galbraith, Kilimanjaro Live
KILMARNOCK
Billy Kiltie, 23rd Precinct
Luke Gregory, Remote Control
Stuart Stenhouse, EmuBands
LEEDS UNITED
Adam Graver - Halfway 2 Nowhere
Andrew Bredesen - O2 Academy Leeds
Angie Somerside - Domino
Anthony Lee - AWAL
Antony Greaves - BIMM Birmingham
Brett McLeod - Sky
Carrie Hustler - Miller Music Management
Chris Cole - Futuresound Events
Chris Duncan - The Orchard
Chris Martin - Absolute Radio
Chris Tams - BPI
Dan Chalmers - YouTube Music
Danny Wright - Freelance
Dave Shack - Phantom Music Management
David Steele - Manager
Eddie Parkinson - Vinyl Eddie
Emily Pilbeam - BBC Introducing
Ian De-Whytell - Crash Records
Jeremy Lascelles - Blue Raincoat
Kim Bayley - ERA
Lucy Tallant - Modest! Management
Michael Warrington - Kantar
Nathan Clark - Brudenell Social Club
Olly Ward - UTA
Omar Maskatiya - Official Charts Company
Paul Hitchman, Kobalt Music
Peter Thompson - Play It Again Sam
Rob Platts - Brace Yourself PR
Ryan Walter - Interlude Artists
Sam Culverwell - Indevth & Allotment Productions
Simon Hargreaves - A.Gent Publicity
LEICESTER CITY
Dan Lee - Deviate Digital
Deborah Smith - Anara Publishing
Fraser T Smith - Producer
Jake Tasker - Covert Talent
Martin Tibbetts - Strange World Management
Olivia Flint - Completely Independent Distribution
Rachel Young - Frtyfve Records
Richard Ashton - Caroline International
Sam Kitchen - Management 16
Sarah Thorneycroft - 70Hz Recordings
Will Downs - Sony/ATV
LENS
Tom Labecki, Kobalt Music
LEYTON ORIENT
Kevin Callus, DawBell
Lorraine Dourado, Warner Music
LINCOLN CITY
Chris Coleshaw, Wall Of Sound PR
Joe Davies, Academy Events
Luke Morton, Kerrang!
Sam Wilkinson, Production Park
MACCLESFIELD TOWN
Matt Woolliscroft, SJM Concerts
MANSFIELD TOWN
Gary Playfoot, WME
MIDDLESBROUGH
Henry Carden, Quiet Crown
Joe Breton, PRS For Music
Olly Lester, Universal Music Group
Pappa Slab, Black Slab Records
Paul Veitch, Globe
Rachael Devine, Kiss FM
Richard Skilbeck, Club Biscuit
Simon Dixon, Bray & Krais
Tom Paul, Capitol UK
MILLWALL
Alex Bean, RCA
Callum McPhee, Warner Music
Courtney Rosemeyer, Super Cat PR
Danielle Simmonett, UTA
Gary Howard, UTA
Greg Turner, Globe/Universal Music
Kim Astley-Cooper, Super Cat PR
Louis Lloyd, AEG Presents
Ollie Ebdon, Warner Music
NORTHAMPTON TOWN
Brendan Walsh, Universal Music
Ewan Eyre, Warner Music
Shaun Faulkner, X-ray Touring
NORTHWICH VICTORIA
Michael Seymour, Universal Music UK
NORWICH CITY
Ben Hogwood, Naxos
Callum Connell, No Sheet Music
Ed Chalu, Warner Records
Ed Poston, Concord Music
Gary Bales, BBC Radio 6 Music
Henry Thomas, SoundAct
Charlie Brun, DawBell
Joe Osborne, Essential Music & Marketing
John Langford, AEG Europe
Kate Etteridge, DawBell
Maria Passingham, Alcopop! Records
Matt Hanner, Runway Artists
Pete Keeley, Shellshock Distribution
Robin Allport, Club AC30
Sunny Winter, Kobalt
Tim Bailey Kidd, Crosstown Concerts
Tom Goodwyn, HMV
NOTTS COUNTY
Chris Chambers, Backbeat Solutions
David Martin, The Leaf Label
Greg Hammer, Red Bull Records
OLDHAM ATHLETIC
Charlotte Claber, BMG
OL REIGN
Rachel Scarsbrook, Music Gateway
OXFORD
Alan Day, Kilimanjaro Live
Michael Chilcott, If Not Now, When Festival/Idiot King Promotions
Nick Weaser, Grandad Songs Publishing
PETERBOROUGH UNITED
Kat Kennedy, Big Life Management
Paddy Dalton, Frank Music
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
Ash Sandys, Shoot Music
Danny Angrove, Red Light Management
Jamie Atkins, Record Collector
PORTSMOUTH
Amie Kingswell, Ticketmaster
Andy Whittle, Absolute Label Services
Billy Fitzjohn, Absolute Label Services/Fitz Promotions
Brad Sked, Strong Island Recordings
Colin Roberts, Big Life Management
James Moodie, The Orchard
Luna Priestley, Stereo Brain Records
Martin Daniels, Proper Music
Russell Hunt, Syco Music
Tom Fake, BMG
Tom Kiehl, UK Music
Tom Saunders, AEG Presents
Mark Sutherland, Freelance
Will Richards, DIY
QPR
Ben Mortimer, Polydor
Cerne Canning, Red Light Management
Ferdy Unger-Hamilton, Executive
Gerard Phillips, Songs Music Publishing
Jake Leighton-Pope, JLP Management
Jamie Woolgar, Rough Trade
Jim Frayling, Like This & Stelling Events
Karma Bertelsen, FUGA
Kevin Tuffy, Alchemy Mastering
Mark Jones, Wall Of Sound
Mark Newman, Kobalt Music
Max Hole, Metropolis
Michael Hann, Freelance
Nick Weaser, Clintons
Paul Stokes, Freelance
Sam Willson, Kobalt Music
Sarah Liversedge, BDi Music
Stevie Kempner, SSB
Stephen Street, Producer
Ted Kessler, The New Cue
Tina Hart, Tina Hart Media
Will Street, Chess Club
RAITH ROVERS
Martyn Young, Dork
RANGERS
James Mellin, DF Concerts
Saul Galpern, Nude Records
READING
Henry Oliver, AIM
Jonathan Kyte, BMG
Kevin Douch, Big Scary Monsters
Neil Gallagher, Gotickety
Rachel Norris, Allotment Productions
Tom Roberts, Shoot Music
Victoria Nicholls, Kantar
ROCHDALE
Hugh Morris, Freelance
SALFORD CITY
Paddy Kinsella, Balloon Machine
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Chris Dempsey, YM&U
Greg Phillips, Republic Of Music
John Aizlewood, Freelance
Rick Blaskey, The Music & Media Partnership
Simon Pursehouse, Sentric Music
Tom Stabb, DawBell
SOUTHAMPTON
Cal Cashin - Freelance
Christian Northwood - One Beat PR
David Sullivan - Wilful Publicity
Dom Murphy - Brotherhood
Ged Skelding - PRS For Music
George Cochran - Murray Chalmers PR
James Tailby - Naim Records
Kit Holt - Sister Ray
Lisa Goodall - Rough Trade Records
Mike Keegan - Allotment Productions
Mitch Stevens - Revenant Earth
Niall Prescott - Warner/Chappell
Oliver Gamston - De Wolfe Music
Raoul Chatterjee - ElasticStage
Samuel Price - OFTWO
Will Stephenson - CueSongs
SOUTHEND UNITED
Davy Wales, PPL
George Shepherd, Various Artists
Gregory Wells, Ghost
STEVENAGE
Stuart Dinsey, Curve Digital
STIRLING ALBION
Brian Regan, Universal Music Group
STOCKPORT COUNTY
Will Orchard, Bluedot/Kendal Calling
STOKE CITY
Ben Ryles, DHP Family
Crispin Hunt, Ivors Academy
Harriet Moss, Manners McDade
Helen McLean, Faber Music
Luke Smith, RCA
Rich Goodwin, Scruff Of The Neck
Ross Jones, So Young
SUNDERLAND
Carl Young, Vevo
Catherine Grieves, 45RPM Music Supervision
Dan Carson, They Do
Graham Brown, Brown Fox Comms
James Brown, JMB Music Group
Martin Brammer, Manager
Nathaniel Cramp, Sonic Cathedral
Peter Carmody, Universal Music
SUTTON UNITED
Jon Turner, Island Life
SWANSEA CITY
Kelly Kiley, Rough Trade
TRANMERE ROVERS
Christopher Torpey, Future Yard
Craig Pennington, Future Yard
Dave Owen, Big Scary Monsters
Kenny Orr, Reliable Source Music
Matthew Hogarth, Eggy Recordings
Mike Smith, Downtown Music
WATFORD
Gareth Perry, Side Two
Giles Bidder, 101 Part Time Jobs
Jay Taylor, Prescription PR
Jonathan Woods, Official Charts Company
Kamal Kamruddin, WMP
Lohan Presencer, Ministry Of Sound
Saquib B, GRM Daily
Sim Rollison, Columbia
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Jeremy Allen, Freelance
Paul Flower, Profound Media
WEST HAM WFC
Rob Harrison, Listen Generously
WIGAN ATHLETIC
Philip Moss, Secret Meeting
WITTON ALBION
Dan Smith, Entertainment One
WOKING
Nat Walker, Live Production
WORCESTER CITY
Lee Jackson, Wall Of Sound PR
WORTHING
Bradley Stratton, Shoot Music
WREXHAM
James Merritt, AuthorityMGMT/Virgin Radio
Katherine Hogarth, 5B Artists & Media
Tom Ryan, Bray & Krais Solicitors
WYCOMBE WANDERERS
Adam Velasco, Cherry Red
YEOVIL TOWN
Tristan Gatward, Universal Music
YORK CITY
Chris Salmon, Glastonbury Festival
Joff Hall, Kilimanjaro Live
PHOTO: Burnley FC won the 2022-23 Championshop and promotion to the Premier League (Matt McNult/Getty Images)