Teddy Swims covers the February edition of Music Week

For a lesson in how to build a modern music superstar, look no further than Teddy Swims. In Music Week’s first cover story of 2025, we tell the tale of one of the biggest global breakthroughs of recent times.
Having secured three global smashes and sent shockwaves across the entire industry with his billion-streaming smash hit Lose Control last year, the singer-songwriter from Georgia is now gearing up to return with his incredible new record I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).
In this massive cover story, we meet up with Swims, plus his manager Luke Conway, Atlantic UK co-presidents Briony Turner and Ed Howard and their team, as he gives us the inside scoop on how he went from being a one-time metal singer to a genre-defying superstar and opens up about how he is more confident than ever to enter this next phase of his career, one that is set to dominate the industry in 2025...
Meanwhile, in this month’s Music Week Interview, PIAS co-founder Kenny Gates sets the record straight in an exclusive discussion with Music Week which covers the deal struck between PIAS and Universal Music Group, the meaning of independence and how passion has guided him through a career that has lasted over four decades.
In a special feature spotlighting breaking talent, top tastemakers from across the industry take a look at some of the key acts who are set to shape 2025.
Up next, as his new Future Utopia artist project is gathering momentum, we meet up with star hitmaker Fraser T Smith at his home studio to talk recent successes with the likes of Snow Patrol’s No.1 The Forest Is The Path, working with Dave and Kae Tempest and why the business needs to be supporting the next generation of studio talent.
Also in the features section, our Hopes For 2025 highlight sees us bring together over 100 leading names from across the business to share their visions and dreams for the year ahead.
And finally, we head inside the legendary venue that is the Royal Albert Hall to meet CEO James Ainscough, director of audiences Louise Halliday and director of programming Matthew Todd as they discuss changing perceptions, recent booking highlights like Dua Lipa, and the state of the live sector.
In the news section, Riot Games’ head of music and events Maria Egan holds court on streaming opportunities for artists, e-sports and a “generational shift” in culture, whilst Big Story sees Music Week gather top executives together to analyse and examine the numbers behind 2024’s market growth in the UK.
For Hitmakers this month, Australian producer Sonny Fodera looks back on the making of his summer smash Somedays with Jazzy and D.O.D, whilst, in Aftershow, Riverman Management co-founder Alex Weston traces her career journey from promoting grunge gigs with Nirvana and Pearl Jam in the UK to working with David Bowie.
In a new double-page edition of Mentor Me, award-winning artist, songwriter and producer and Music Week cover star Nao takes to our pages to reveal her top tips on building a successful career in the world of music.
Also in the front section, hotly-tipped singer and rapper Biig Piig opens about what life is like as a hyped artist and her long-awaited debut album 11:11 in Incoming, whilst On The Radar sees sister duo Alt Blk Era tee up their genre-defying first LP Rave Immortal and go deep on why accessibility is so important. In Spotlight, the former lawyer for the likes of Drake and Avril Lavigne and past president and CEO of MNRK, Chris Taylor, discusses his new venture Hall Of Fame Artists and tells Music Week all about his plans for the management firm. This interview happened prior to the Los Angeles fires. Taylor, a resident of the Pacific Palisades, advises that his family is safe and encourages donations to MusiCares.org.
Lastly, in our expanded monthly charts section, we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.
The new issue of Music Week is available from January 21.
For subscription information please visit musicweek.com/subscribe.