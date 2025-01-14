Teddy Swims covers the February edition of Music Week

For a lesson in how to build a modern music superstar, look no further than Teddy Swims. In Music Week’s first cover story of 2025, we tell the tale of one of the biggest global breakthroughs of recent times.

Having secured three global smashes and sent shockwaves across the entire industry with his billion-streaming smash hit Lose Control last year, the singer-songwriter from Georgia is now gearing up to return with his incredible new record I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2).

In this massive cover story, we meet up with Swims, plus his manager Luke Conway, Atlantic UK co-presidents Briony Turner and Ed Howard and their team, as he gives us the inside scoop on how he went from being a one-time metal singer to a genre-defying superstar and opens up about how he is more confident than ever to enter this next phase of his career, one that is set to dominate the industry in 2025...

Meanwhile, in this month’s Music Week Interview, PIAS co-founder Kenny Gates sets the record straight in an exclusive discussion with Music Week which covers the deal struck between PIAS and Universal Music Group, the meaning of independence and how passion has guided him through a career that has lasted over four decades.

In a special feature spotlighting breaking talent, top tastemakers from across the industry take a look at some of the key acts who are set to shape 2025.