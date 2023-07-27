Teenage Cancer Trust's annual Ladies Who Rock lunch raises over £40,000 for charity

This year’s Ladies Who Rock lunch has raised £43,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust charity, more than double last year’s event total.

The sold-out lunch, which took place in London in July for its third year, is an annual event that brings together some of the most influential and inspirational women and non-binary individuals from across the creative industries for an afternoon of food, entertainment and networking to raise essential funds for young people with cancer and bring awareness of the mission of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Organisers of the event include Angie Jenkison, CEO of the Graham Wylie Foundation and music consultant to Teenage Cancer Trust, Sammy Andrews, founder & CEO, Deviate Digital, Annabella Coldrick, chief executive, MMF and Vanessa Bakewell, client partner, META, while sponsors include Live Nation, Hipgnosis and META.

The lunch was hosted by ‘Queen of Comedy’ Miss Rory and Kerrang! and Absolute Radio’s Sophie K. There was live music from Amie Blu, a talk with Annabella Coldrick and a performance from Teenage Cancer Trust young person Lauren Angrish.

In addition to ticket proceeds, the event also featured an exclusive in-person auction with exclusive items including Annie Lennox signed, handwritten Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves lyrics, a Stella McCartney handbag, a weekend in the 5 Star Riverside Plaza in Canary Wharf, concert and theatre tickets and a makeover at Jo Handsford salon.

“What can I say, this year's Ladies Who Rock Lunch was everything we wanted it to be and more,” said Angie Jenkison. “It was wonderful to see so many friends and young members of the industry coming together to support young people with cancer. We left with a smile on our face and a promise in our hearts to make next year's lunch bigger and better. Thank you from the bottom of my heart from myself and all the young people needing our help. You rock and I salute you all!”

Sammy Andrews said: “Teenage Cancer Trust is an organisation very close to my heart. I have visited the TCT units and seen first-hand the vital work they are doing for young people living with cancer and their families. We are so blown away by the amazing response to this year’s event. To sell out before we even officially went on sale tells you just what a popular gathering this has become and we are so incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make it such a tremendous success.”

“It was so brilliant to be involved again supporting this fantastic event for a charity that really makes a difference for young people in unimaginably difficult times,” added Annabella Coldrick. “Very proud of the attendees and sponsors for raising a record amount, hoping we raise even more in 24!”

Vanessa Bakewell also said: “Proud to have partnered again with the Teenage Cancer Trust for 2023 for the annual Ladies’ Who Rock lunch which saw over 100 music industry execs come together for collaboration and unity, to make a lasting difference. Together, we raised not only funds but importantly, awareness and inspiration, reminding everyone that by joining forces, we can ensure no young person faces cancer alone.’’

“It was an honour to be a partner again for this great event. Teenage Cancer Trust is such an important charity to be involved with and the money raised is hugely important,” said Andy Copping, Live Nation. “In 2023 having achieved over double the amount raised in 2022, the goal will be set even higher for 2024 and I know the Ladies Who Rock lunch next year will smash it!”

Merck Mercuriadis, Hipgnosis, commented: “Nile Rodgers and I are longtime supporters of Roger Daltrey and the Teenage Cancer Trust and the opportunity to help bring together the most influential and inspirational women in music to support their work is wonderful”