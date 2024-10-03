The 2025 MOBO Awards to take place in Newcastle

The MOBO Awards will be taking place in Newcastle for the first time ever next year, with a ceremony being held in the Utilita Arena Newcastle on February 18.

This continues MOBO’s tradition of bringing the Awards, along with music, talent and culture, to cities and regions UK-wide. Ahead of the ceremony, MOBO is collaborating with Newcastle City Council to bring MOBO Fringe Festival – a series of activities and events celebrating Black music and culture in the host city, organised by the Council with members of the local community, North East music organisation, Generator, Glasshouse Centre for International Music and Northern Roots.

In February this year, the MOBO Awards took place in Sheffield, hosted by Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack, with Zeze Millz as the roaming co-host. Potter Payper, Central Cee and Raye received the top prizes of the night, alongside Ghetts who was honoured with MOBO Pioneer Award, Sugababes who were awarded the MOBO Impact Award, and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill who was acknowledged with MOBO Paving The Way Award. The ceremony featured live performances by Soul II Soul, Ghetts, Sugababes, Cristale, Byron Messia, King Promise and Camidoh, plus a 30 Years of UK Garage Set by DJ Spoony.

This year’s collaboration with Sheffield City Council also resulted in a three-day programme leading up to the awards, with a talent showcase, a music industry panel offering insight to creative talent, producers and industry execs, alongside the involvement of over 100 schools, exploring the impact of Black music and culture through a range of educational activities.

“Newcastle is a city steeped in history, culture and a dynamic sense of community alongside an electric nightlife, making it the perfect host city,” said Kanya King CBE, founder and CEO of MOBO Group. “We are honoured to bring the MOBO Awards to this iconic destination, eager to deliver a show that will resonate far beyond the North East. Beyond the awards night, through the MOBO Fringe Festival, we will be engaging with the local community to create an inspiring and impactful programme that highlights the significant cultural influence of Black music. Newcastle, get ready for a time to remember!”

North East mayor Kim McGuinness said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the MOBO Awards to a new home in our region – just the latest major event putting North East England on the international map for culture. I know the Awards and the MOBO Fringe Festival across venues in Newcastle and Gateshead will be a huge inspiration for a new generation of young and emerging musicians working here in the North East.”

Cllr Karen Kilgour, leader of Newcastle City Council, added: “I am honoured that our city has been chosen to host such a prestigious and exciting event. Newcastle is a warm, welcoming and inclusive city. Our city is more diverse than ever before and our ever-developing music scene is a reflection of that. We know that being involved in music has enriched the lives of so many people who live here and provided them with opportunities they may never have otherwise had. And this ethos is firmly embedded in the MOBO Awards, so making Newcastle their home in 2025 seems the perfect fit.”

MOBO has also announced Got2b as the Official Hair Styling Partner for the 2025 MOBO Awards.