The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards to take place in Sheffield

The MOBO Awards have announced that they will be coming to Sheffield for the first time ever in early 2024.

The ceremony celebrating Black music and culture will be taking place on February 7 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, and marks the monumental 26th edition of the MOBO Awards. This expansion to the North also continues the MOBO tradition of bringing music, talent and culture to cities and regions UK-wide.

MOBO has joined focus with Shea Moisture as the Official Hair Care Partner for the MOBO Awards, and has revealed the Crowne Plaza as the official VIP Hotel for the ceremony.

They will also be partnering with BBC for the fourth consecutive year, whereby BBC 1 will be broadcasting a special behind-the-scenes show, including exclusive backstage content, never-before-seen performances and interviews from the award ceremony.

Last year, the milestone 25th MOBO Awards were held in London, hosted by Chunkz and Yung Filly. Knucks, Little Simz, Central Cee and PinkPantheress scooped up the big awards of the night. alongside Nile Rodgers who received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Craig David for the Outstanding Contribution Award. The show also featured performances from Nile Rodgers, Craig David, Kojey Radical, Tion Wayne, Fireboy DML, Cat Burns, FLO, Eliza Rose, Beanie Man and a special tribute to Jamal Edwards by Emeli Sandé.

“MOBO are excited to be kicking off the 2024 Awards season and heading to the city of Sheffield for the very first time for the 26th MOBO Awards,” said MOBO founder Kanya King. “For the past 14 years, the MOBO Awards have travelled to cities outside of London – including Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Coventry, and now Sheffield. Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating Black music’s present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. Now in its twenty sixth year, the MOBO Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase creativity, culture, and excellence. As we prepare to celebrate a few cultural milestones next year, the groundbreaking work MOBO does to empower and uplift underrepresented talent beyond the stage will also be at the forefront. Prepare for an unmissable night of iconic performances and surprises as we celebrate artistic excellence, MOBO’s enduring legacy, and a game changing future.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “We are thrilled to welcome MOBO Awards to Sheffield early next year and welcome thousands of people to celebrate music of Black origin at one of Europe’s biggest music award ceremonies. With Sheffield’s rich musical history and our reputation for hosting major events, we’re proud to recognise and honour exceptional British and international talent across a range of genres. Music runs through our blood and this partnership with MOBO and Utilita Arena Sheffield is another example of our ambition for this city and an opportunity for us to celebrate our diverse music and culture. 2024 will be a big year for Sheffield and we cannot wait to roll out the red carpet.”