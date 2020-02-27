The Big Moon announced as Record Store Day UK ambassadors 2020

Ahead of the thirteenth edition of Record Store Day on Saturday April 18, The Big Moon have been confirmed as the event’s official UK ambassadors.

Earlier in the month, RSD confirmed to Music Week that Slowthai was previously due to be revealed as the official UK ambassador, but had his invitation for the role “withdrawn” following his controversial appearance at the NME Awards.

The Big Moon are the first band to take on the role of RSD ambassadors, which has previously been held by acts including Rag’N’Bone Man, Sir Elton John, Kate Tempest and many more.

Brandi Carlile will take up the mantle from Pearl Jam to serve as RSD’s ambassador in the US.

To celebrate the event, The Big Moon will be recording their Record Store Day release live in front of an audience at Metropolis Studios on March 5.

An official press release stated that the organisers “believe this is the first time, globally, an artist will have recorded three tracks in one take in with a live audience in the studio with them.”

A limited number of tickets will be available for fans to attend. To apply, enter details here before Monday March 2.

As we become more and more aware of the toxicity of spending the majority of your life online, it’s important that we protect these physical communal spaces and make sure they feel accessible and welcoming to all Celia Archer, The Big Moon

Talking about their involvement, The Big Moon’s Celia Archer said: “We’re so excited to be ambassadors for Record Store Day! When I was a kid music was still a really tribal thing and if you were into alternative music the record store was a really important space to hang out and spend weekends browsing through things with mates, discovering whole new sounds and genres just because you liked the art work, picking up music magazines and finding out about gigs. We’ve played in lots of excellent shops up and down the country and met wonderful people every time, from the people who work there and organise events to the generous souls who have parted with their money and time and bought our records, come to see us play intimate shows and just generally made us feel like what we’re doing is sometimes worthwhile. As we become more and more aware of the toxicity of spending the majority of your life online it’s important that we protect these physical communal spaces and make sure they feel accessible and welcoming to all. Support your local record store!"

Gavin Newman, brand director at Metropolis explained: “It's such a privilege to be able to get behind the scenes like this and experience an intimate window into the recording process. To see something cut live to lacquer and then pressed onto a physical product is a rare and exciting opportunity. The live to vinyl experiences incorporate everything we love about music at Metropolis - having access to our favourite bands, being able to feel that sense of creative artistic tension with all of it captured on to the vinyl format which we know and love so well. Metropolis are proud to be on board with Record Store Day to help keep vinyl and independent record shops alive!”