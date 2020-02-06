The BRIT Trust named 2020 Music Week Awards charity partner

The BRIT Trust has been announced as the charity partner for the 2020 Music Week Awards, which return to Battersea Evolution in London on Wednesday, May 6.

First established in 1989, the trust promotes education and wellbeing through music and has donated more than £26 million to date to causes and charities including The BRIT School and Nordoff Robbins. It also supports establishments such as East London Arts and Music (ELAM), mental healthy charity Music Support and social venture Key4Life.

"As chairman of the BRIT Trust for 16 years I am particularly proud of the work that we have done and the organisations and charities we have supported," said BRIT Trust chairman John Craig OBE. "Of course, all this has really only been possible through the extraordinary generosity of the nearly 300 artists who have appeared on the BRIT Awards since 1977 and the MITs Awards dinner since 1992.

"I must also thank Music Week for choosing us and thereby allowing us to expand our reach yet further."

A total of 27 awards will be given out on the night at the 2020 awards. To book a table now, go to www.musicweekawards.com.

Last year’s record-breaking event was the biggest in Music Week's storied 60-year history, celebrating the achievements of companies and execs across the industry.