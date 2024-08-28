The BRITs launch nationwide talent search for presenters of new content series

The BRITs have launched a nationwide talent search for presenters, with the winners hosting The BRITs POV, a new content series for @BRITs social media channels.

With an online audience of over five million followers and 1.1 billion views of content from last year’s show, The BRITs social channels across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and X are home to BRIT Certified, New Music Friday and the BRIT Billion award. The BRITs POV will share the latest updates and stories from music and entertainment.

The search for the new hosts offers an opportunity for people to kick start their career in presenting, and the winners will join a long list of presenters who have all been the face of The BRITs including Maya Jama, Munya Chawawa, Laura Whitmore, Nella Rose, Vick Hope, Jack Saunders, Yasmin Evans, Todrick Hall, Jamie Laing and Jordan Stephens, host of the BRITs Red Carpet Treatment podcast.

Successful candidates will be reviewed by an expert judging panel with broadcaster, digital creator and founder of The Mainstream Platform, Remel London – who will act as the face of the campaign, along with The BRITs Digital team and The BRITs’ global creative agency S:E Creative Studio.

“I had such a great time interviewing on the red carpet at the BRITs 2024 and now I get to help the BRITs team find new hosting talent for The BRITs POV,” said London. “It’s such an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to help find and work with the next generation of presenters!”