The Face launches TikTok talent agency

The Face has launched a new talent agency for TikTok creators.

The magazine featured TikTok star Noen Eubanks on its cover (above) last year, and now launches Accelerator as its first major move into influencer marketing.

Accelerator will help TikTok creators develop their profile, advise brands on partnering with talent on the platform and work to find emerging TikTok stars.

Last year, The Face ran a ‘New TikTok Rebels’ piece featuring Jender Anomie, Abby Roberts and more, and readers can expect its coverage of the platform to continue to grow.

TikTok gives our community a completely new way to communicate Dan Flower, The Face

A press release said that The Face’s agency will “work with high profile artists to tap into TikTok’s huge, untapped potential”. The Face itself is part of Ian Flooks’ Wasted Talent network, which opened in 1979 and has represented The Clash, Talking Heads, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, U2 and more.

Dan Flower, managing director at The Face, said: “We’ve always been interested in bringing together the most interesting new creatives, and showcasing their work. Over the years that’s seen us work in print, galleries, online, at parties, gigs and with clothing. The talent we work with are always drawn to new formats, new ideas and new ways of doing things - and for us, that’s what makes TikTok so interesting right now. The creative spirit remains the same, but it gives our community a completely new way to communicate, and a bigger audience than ever to do it to. They want their work to be seen there, and we can make sure it gets noticed”.

