The Ivors with Apple Music returns in May 2022

The Ivors Academy has announced that The Ivors with Apple Music will be taking place on May 19, 2022 at Grosvenor House, London.

The awards show returns to its usual date after having moved to September during the covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 winners of the Ivor Novello Awards included Harry Styles, Lianne La Havas (pictured), Dave, Celeste, Obongjayar, Fraser T Smith, Goldfrapp, Tears for Fears and Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora.

In 2022, the Rising Star Award with Apple Music will return for the third time, honouring young talent demonstrating exceptional potential. This award includes a mentoring scheme from Apple Music, where all nominees will receive a year-long mentorship from an Ivor Academy member.

Best Album, Best Contemporary Song, and Best Song Musically and Lyrically acknowledges excellence in songwriting, whilst Best Original Film Score, Best Original Video Game and Best Television Soundtrack celebrate screen composition. PRS for Music Most Performed Work will also be returning, with past winners including Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

“Save the date, The Ivors with Apple Music is back in May,” said Graham Davies, CEO of The Ivors Academy. “Yet again, we will bring the music industry together to celebrate the most incredible achievements in songwriting and composing for screen.”

Entries open on December 13, and close on January 21.