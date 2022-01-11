The Kid Laroi, Genesis Owusu, Amyl & The Sniffers and more win Australian categories at NME Awards 2022

NME has announced the winners in the Australia-specific categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022, including The Kid Laroi, Amyl & The Sniffers, Genesis Owusu and more.
Sponsored by BandLab, the Awards celebrate the very best in Australian music. The winners in these Australia-exclusive categories will go on to compete in equivalent global categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which is scheduled for March 2 at O2 Academy Brixton in London.
Genesis Owusu won Best Album By An Australian Artist for his debut effort Smiling With No Teeth.
The Kid Laroi's collaboration with Justin Bieber won Best Song By An Australian Artist.
Amyl & The Sniffers were named Best Band From Australia, while Tkay Maidza is acknowledged as the Best Solo Act From Australia.
Finally, Best New Act From Australia has been awarded to King Stingray.
"Genesis Owusu, The Kid Laroi, Amyl & The Sniffers, Tkay Maidza and King Stingray defined 2021 with records that raised the bar and will go down as Australian classics." said Karen Gwee, regional editor (APAC), NME Networks, "Congratulations to them on their well-deserved wins at the BandLab NME Awards 2022!".
The winners for the Australia categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:
Best Album By An Australian Artist
Alice Skye, I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good
Amyl & The Sniffers, Comfort To Me
Baker Boy, Gela
Genesis Owusu, Smiling With No Teeth – WINNER
Ngaiire, 3
Best Song By An Australian Artist
Gang Of Youths, The Man Himself
Miiesha, Damaged
King Stingray, Get Me Out
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay – WINNER
Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, Kim
Best Band From Australia
Amyl & The Sniffers – WINNER
The Goon Sax
Hiatus Kaiyote
King Stingray
Middle Kids
Best Solo Act From Australia
Baker Boy
Genesis Owusu
Jaguar Jonze
The Kid Laroi
Tkay Maidza – WINNER
Best New Act From Australia
Budjerah
King Stingray – WINNER
Ruby Fields
Sycco
Youngn Lipz