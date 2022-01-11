The Kid Laroi, Genesis Owusu, Amyl & The Sniffers and more win Australian categories at NME Awards 2022

NME has announced the winners in the Australia-specific categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022, including The Kid Laroi, Amyl & The Sniffers, Genesis Owusu and more.

Sponsored by BandLab, the Awards celebrate the very best in Australian music. The winners in these Australia-exclusive categories will go on to compete in equivalent global categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which is scheduled for March 2 at O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Genesis Owusu won Best Album By An Australian Artist for his debut effort Smiling With No Teeth.

The Kid Laroi's collaboration with Justin Bieber won Best Song By An Australian Artist.

Amyl & The Sniffers were named Best Band From Australia, while Tkay Maidza is acknowledged as the Best Solo Act From Australia.

Finally, Best New Act From Australia has been awarded to King Stingray.

"Genesis Owusu, The Kid Laroi, Amyl & The Sniffers, Tkay Maidza and King Stingray defined 2021 with records that raised the bar and will go down as Australian classics." said Karen Gwee, regional editor (APAC), NME Networks, "Congratulations to them on their well-deserved wins at the BandLab NME Awards 2022!".

The winners for the Australia categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:



Best Album By An Australian Artist

Alice Skye, I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good

Amyl & The Sniffers, Comfort To Me

Baker Boy, Gela

Genesis Owusu, Smiling With No Teeth – WINNER

Ngaiire, 3



Best Song By An Australian Artist

Gang Of Youths, The Man Himself

Miiesha, Damaged

King Stingray, Get Me Out

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay – WINNER

Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, Kim



Best Band From Australia

Amyl & The Sniffers – WINNER

The Goon Sax

Hiatus Kaiyote

King Stingray

Middle Kids





Best Solo Act From Australia

Baker Boy

Genesis Owusu

Jaguar Jonze

The Kid Laroi

Tkay Maidza – WINNER



Best New Act From Australia

Budjerah

King Stingray – WINNER

Ruby Fields

Sycco

Youngn Lipz