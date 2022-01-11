Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Kid Laroi, Genesis Owusu, Amyl & The Sniffers and more win Australian categories at NME Awards 2022

January 11th 2022 at 10:00AM
NME has announced the winners in the Australia-specific categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022, including The Kid Laroi, Amyl & The Sniffers, Genesis Owusu and more. 

Sponsored by BandLab, the Awards celebrate the very best in Australian music. The winners in these Australia-exclusive categories will go on to compete in equivalent global categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which is scheduled for March 2 at O2 Academy Brixton in London.

Genesis Owusu won Best Album By An Australian Artist for his debut effort Smiling With No Teeth. 

The Kid Laroi's collaboration with Justin Bieber won Best Song By An Australian Artist. 

Amyl & The Sniffers were named Best Band From Australia, while Tkay Maidza is acknowledged as the Best Solo Act From Australia. 

Finally, Best New Act From Australia has been awarded to King Stingray.

"Genesis Owusu, The Kid Laroi, Amyl & The Sniffers, Tkay Maidza and King Stingray defined 2021 with records that raised the bar and will go down as Australian classics." said Karen Gwee, regional editor (APAC), NME Networks, "Congratulations to them on their well-deserved wins at the BandLab NME Awards 2022!".

The winners for the Australia categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are: 


Best Album By An Australian Artist 

Alice Skye, I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good 

Amyl & The Sniffers, Comfort To Me 

Baker Boy, Gela 

Genesis Owusu, Smiling With No Teeth – WINNER 

Ngaiire, 3 


Best Song By An Australian Artist 

Gang Of Youths, The Man Himself 

Miiesha, Damaged 

King Stingray, Get Me Out 

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay – WINNER 

Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, Kim 


Best Band From Australia 

Amyl & The Sniffers – WINNER 

The Goon Sax 

Hiatus Kaiyote 

King Stingray 

Middle Kids 

Best Solo Act From Australia 

Baker Boy 

Genesis Owusu 

Jaguar Jonze 

The Kid Laroi 

Tkay Maidza – WINNER 


Best New Act From Australia 

Budjerah 

King Stingray – WINNER 

Ruby Fields 

Sycco 

Youngn Lipz

 

Andre Paine


