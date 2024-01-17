The Last Dinner Party cover the February edition of Music Week

Music Week is delighted to reveal The Last Dinner Party as our latest cover stars.

After making a breakthroughs in 2023, the BRIT Rising Star and BBC Radio 1 Sound Of 2024 winners are ready to hit the mainstream with their highly-anticipated debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy.

But how did the South London five piece graduate from pub gigs to signing with a major label? In our in-depth cover story, band members Abigail Morris, Georgia Davies and Aurora Nichesvci open up about their industry journey so far, navigating the rumours surrounding them and how they have stayed true to their vision.

Island Record’s president Louis Bloom and the group's manager at Q Prime, Tara Richardson, join the stars to discuss why this band is just what the industry needs right now. This is a must-read, fascinating story on one of the UK’s most important new acts.

Plus! In an expanded edition of our Tastemakers column, we take a look at some of the rising stars tipped for success in 2024, with help from some of the leading writers and broadcasters across the industry.

In this month’s Music Week Interview, we talk to Andrea Czapary Martin who, in the wake of being crowned Businesswoman Of The Year at November’s Music Week Women In Music Awards, tells us all about her incredible career so far, one that has covered media, entertainment, data and tech. The PRS For Music CEO goes deep on her experience of entering the music industry in 2019, why taking risks has been integral to her success and her plan to hit £1 billion in distributions by 2026.

Another annual essential returns as we gather more than 100 executives from across the business to share their hopes and dreams for 2024.

Elsewhere in the features section, Music Week meets up with indie-pop superstar Declan McKenna and his teams at Columbia and Q Prime to discuss his eagerly-awaited third album, What Happened To The Beach?, and to talk about how he has navigated a decade in the industry and found success in longevity.

Finally in this month's features section, Cre8ing Vision’s co-directors Kwame Kwaten, Andrea Euell and Nicola Charles, alongside executive advisor Nick Raphael and alumni Melanie Ijieh, Ree Sewell, Marley Azu-Jones and Cameron Featherstone, reveal all about the inner workings of how their work is leading the A&R revolution across the music business.

In this month's Big Story, we crunch the numbers that defined 2023 in our first market analysis of the year, with a special look at the power of catalogue and the issue of breaking artists.

Next up in the front section is our Spotlight Q&A, where owner of HMV and Fopp, Doug Putman, discusses the flagship’s store’s return to Oxford Street and the realities for retail in a streaming era.

This month’s edition of Hitmakers sees songwriter and producer Finn Keane, better known as Easyfun, take us behind the scenes on what it was like to work with Charli XCX on her Top 10 hit Speed Drive for the blockbuster album Barbie: The Movie. In the Aftershow, meanwhile, James Arthur tells us all about the influences behind his upcoming album, Bitter Sweet Love and reflects on life in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, in Mark Davyd’s Centre Stage column, the MVT CEO outlines what the industry can be doing to support the grassroots sector even more this year. In Digital Discourse, Sammy Andrews shares her opinions on what this year will look like in the digital realm, and what we might expect in the world of technology.

And as ever, the Archive section sees us flick through the pages of Music Week of yesteryear.

There’s all of this and our expanded monthly charts section, in which we present the Top 75 Singles and Albums of the previous month, accompanied by revamped analysis pages, plus a host of new listings. These include specialist genre Top 20s for Americana, Classical, Hip-Hop & R&B, Jazz, Country, Dance, Folk and Rock & Metal. The issue is also home to streaming, compilations and vinyl charts.

The new issue of Music Week is available from January 23.

For subscription information please visit musicweek.com/subscribe.