The Legacy Series: Gifted & Black webinar goes live

As part of the 2022 Women In Music Awards, Music Week and YouTube have once again partnered to bring you a special webinar - The Legacy Series: Gifted & Black.

The webinar is now available to watch on the Music Week Events YouTube channel below.



The Gifted & Black webinar celebrates Black women building a legacy in the music industry and offers career advice for women looking to get a foot in the door.

The panel is hosted by Music Week's Colleen Harris and YouTube’s Sheniece Charway (Women In Music Awards 2021 Rising Star) with guest speakers:





Ebi Sampson, publicist and co-Founder at August

Whitney Asomani, marketing executive and manager to Sugababes

CeeBeaats, music producer

Sheniece Charway, YouTube Music’s artist relations manager, said: “We are first hand witnesses to the incredible work that Black women in the industry do all year round, so it's a pleasure to be partnering once again with Music Week in order to give recognition to them and shout loud about their achievements."

The webinar is part of the partnership between Music Week and YouTube, which included our Black History Month content series. Catch up with the series here.