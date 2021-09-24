The Music Market to sponsor Rising Star Category at Women In Music Awards 2021

Music Week is delighted to announce The Music Market as the sponsor for the Rising Star Category at the Women In Music Awards 2021.

Staged in association with AIM and UK Music, the Music Week Women In Music Awards – which returns as a live event at London’s Park Lane Hilton on October 22 – recognises the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business.

We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business: highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The Rising Star honour was last won by Tiffany Calver, BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra at the 2019 ceremony. Previous other winners include Parris O’Loughlin-Hoste, Grace Ladoja, Martha Kinn and Sammy Andrews.

Clara Amfo, herself a former winner of the Music Champion Award, presented Calver’s trophy at the awards in 2019.

"This award means so much to me," said Calver. "This year I’ve become the first of many things. I wouldn’t have been able to go through some of the things I’ve been through this year if it wasn’t for people like Clara and the women in this room – there are a lot of you, so I won’t say everyone’s name – who opened doors for me. I want to say thank you and just let you all know that I’m inspired to keep helping open the door for many other women in the years to come. Thank you!”

Speaking about the sponsorship,The Music Market founder Helen Ward said: “The Music Market are delighted to have sponsored the Rising Star award since its inception and recognise the importance of empowering exceptional people at the start of their careers, congratulations to all winners and nominees past and present.”

Today (September) Music Week is proud to reveal this year’s Roll Of Honour, in association with TikTok, for our Women In Music Awards 2021. You can read who is on the list here.

If you have any questions about table and ticket bookings, please contact Kate Smith, Customer Relations Manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

We will be following all certified processes and checks to ensure that we can safely open our doors.