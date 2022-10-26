The Pink Ribbon Foundation confirmed as Women In Music 2022 charity partner

Music Week is delighted to announce The Pink Ribbon as the event charity partner for the Music Week Women In Music Awards 2022.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony takes place at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge on Friday, November 11. Tickets and tables are now completely sold out.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making trust with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of people who are suffering from, or who have been affected, by breast cancer or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer, its early detection and treatment.

“We thank the team at Music Week for their support of the Pink Ribbon Foundation as we become the charity partner of this year's Women In Music Awards,” said Lisa Allen, Pink Ribbon Foundation. “It is a partnership which is both relevant and genuine and one that we feel will be very well received by everyone involved. With around 55,000 women and 370 men being diagnosed with breast cancer every year in the UK, it is important to spread awareness and raise money for those affected.

“The Music Week Women In Music Awards, allows us the opportunity to reach a new audience and educate both women and men that knowing your body is so important when it comes to early diagnosis and better treatment plans for cancer. We are honoured to be associated with such a prestigious event and look forward to meeting you all at the Awards".

The Pink Ribbon Foundation has very little infrastructure - it relies on the hard work given by trustees, interested parties and its patrons. This is done in order to maximise the amount, which goes to the charities that benefit from the funds raised.

More information can be found at: pinkribbonfoundation.org.uk

To make a donation, click here.