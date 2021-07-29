The X factor cancelled after 17 years

The X factor has been cancelled after 17 years.

“There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage,” said an ITV spokesperson.

Simon Cowell created The X factor, which launched in 2004. It last aired in the UK in 2018 (won by Dalton Harris) and was replaced during 2019 by spin-off shows The X factor: Celebrity and The X factor: The Band.

It was confirmed last year that the show would be taking a break in 2020, but it has now been cancelled.

The X factor was produced by Cowell's Syco Entertainment along with Fremantle production company Thames.

Sony Music took control of the Syco music catalogue last year, while Cowell retained the TV brands including Britain's Got Talent. Successful recording acts who emerged from The X factor include Leona Lewis, Olly Murs, JLS, Alexandra Burke, One Direction, Little Mix and James Arthur.

Cowell is working on the launch of a musical quiz show Walk The Line for ITV.

