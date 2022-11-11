'These awards lift up the whole industry': Alice Levine looks ahead to Women In Music 2022

Alice Levine is gearing up to lead the UK music industry in a giant celebration of oustanding achievements once again.

Today (November 11), Levine will return to the stage at the Music Week Women In Music Awards to host the event for the seventh time. Ahead of the big show, the DJ, presenter and podcaster has spoken about the impact the awards have in the industry and beyond.

The daytime ceremony takes place at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge. Tickets and tables are now completely sold out. Last year's star-studded show saw Rina Sawayama, Cassandra Gracey, Nadia Khan, Sheniece Charway and Sulinna Ong feature among the winners.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is this year's charity partner and KISS DJs Henrie and Ellie Prohan will DJ the After Party.

Here, we speak to Levine about this year's event...

This is your seventh time hosting the WIM Awards, how do you feel the music industry has evolved over that time? What are the main changes you notice?

"Well for one it just gets bigger and bigger and it’s amazing that the event has such a huge reach and impact. The interest in WIM just shows that the industry hasn’t evolved to a point where such an event would be made extinct though!"

As host, you're right there for all of the winners' big moments. Give us some insight into what that's like, what does it feel like to see people being celebrated for their achievements in music?

"Events like this are usually about competition and rivalry. But these awards lift up the whole industry. The process is a true meritocracy, with great people getting the recognition they deserve, which makes the atmosphere supportive and buoyant. Everyone feels like exceptional people are getting a pat on the back which makes it for a better space for everyone."

The people being honoured are making systemic changes in the industry, their impact runs deep Alice Levine

Over the past 12 months, who has inspired you most in the music business?

"As someone who was lucky enough to have her first UK live radio session for my show at BBC Maida Vale many, many years ago, watching the global domination by Lizzo is a thrill. Seeing artists grow, and how all of the talented people in the various teams have made that journey happen, is a really fascinating part of the awards."

The winners' stories are a big part of what makes the WIM Awards such a memorable experience each year. How important is it that these awards can shine a light on not just on the surface achievements, but the stories behind them?

"I think that’s what WIM is particularly good at. Giving a platform to not only spotlight amazing women but also to learn from their success and make improvements to ensure the door is kept open for other women. The people being honoured are examples of people making systemic changes in the industry, their impact runs deep."

And, finally, the age-old question - will the industry ever get to a place where the phrase Women In Music becomes unnecessary?

"For as long as there isn’t parity and representation in myriad areas of the music industry, WIM will platform and celebrate exceptional women. I think everyone would welcome it being rendered redundant - which is a strange thing to say about an event that everyone enjoys so much! But its aim is to make itself unnecessary - we’re just not there yet."

