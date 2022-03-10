They Do PR expands into TV, hires Ellie Desborough

They Do PR has added TV plugging to its existing online, print and radio promotions services, Music Week can reveal.

Ellie Desborough has joined the business as promotions coordinator working across online, print, radio and TV campaigns.

They Do PR was founded by husband and wife team Dan and Liv Carson in 2018. Existing clients are the first to benefit from its expansion into television, with new additions to the roster to be announced soon.

The company is on the shortlist for Promotions Team at the Music Week Awards, and began 2022 year with releases from Yard Act and Nilüfer Yanya.

Recent Music Week cover star Holly Humberstone, Inhaler, Porridge Radio, Everything Everything, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Alfie Templeman and Caroline Polacheck are among the acts on They Do’s roster across print, online and radio.

Becoming a one-stop shop for artist promotions has been our long-term ambition Dan & Liv Carson

Dan and Liv Carson said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring TV into the fold and finally put They Do PR on the map as an all services company. Becoming a one-stop shop for every facet of an artist’s promotions campaign has been a long-term ambition of ours and the timing has never felt better. Our recent conversations with the UK TV industry have given us more confidence to launch than ever before; television as a medium for new and established talent is about to undergo another revolution with more exciting creative spaces for artists to blossom coming just around the corner. Having the extremely talented Ellie join us on a full time basis at this critical point in the company’s growth is equally thrilling. We cannot wait to get stuck in and continue to cement breaking talent as the cornerstone of our business.”