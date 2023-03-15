Tiffany Calver to front 1Xtra show as station revamps for 'new chapter'

Tiffany Calver is set to launch her own BBC Radio 1Xtra show.

The announcement follows the news that the former Music Week cover star is stepping down from The Rap Show, which will be fronted by Kenny Allstar. The Tiffany Calver Show will air for two hours every Friday night from June 9.

Allstar is set to host a new 1Xtra Rap Show on Fridays, while The Radio 1 Rap Show will go out on Saturday nights across Radio 1 and 1Xtra. Also launching on June 9, the revamped Rap Show is part of a 1Xtra shake-up that will additionally see Snoochie Shy and Sir Spyro move to new slots.

Snoochie Shy is to launch a new Monday night show on June 5 between 11pm-1am, while Sir Spyro is set to move to the same slot on Tuesday nights from June 6. The 11pm-1am late night slots on Wednesdays and Thursdays will be filled by on demand shows from BBC Sounds, details of which are yet to be announced.

Tiffany Calver said: “I am so excited to announce my new show on the network. It represents a new era for me where I can continue to champion, celebrate and honour the music that I love with total freedom. It’s a privilege to be recognised by the BBC as a tastemaker and to be able to continue to move into the role that made me fall in love with radio. This is a weekly opportunity for myself to press play on records that make me feel something. That’s an incredible feeling”.

Kenny Allstar said: “I’m truly excited to be a part of a new look Friday night on 1Xtra. It’s an honour to have two rap radio shows across one weekend on the network. Expect me to continue to represent for the underground UK rap scene on a deeper level and showcase some of the hottest freestyles from the unsung heroes in the scene!”

Snoochie Shy added: “When your schedule gets busy so you need to fling a whole week of madness into one brand new lit show! Still lettin dem know on a Monday!”

Sir Spyro said: “Excited to start my brand new show on 1Xtra! I’m still gonna be playing the best Grime out but now, on your Tuesday nights! I’ll have the biggest interviews, guest mixes, old school mixes, instrumental mixes – the lot.”

Faron McKenzie, head of BBC Radio 1Xtra, said: “BBC 1Xtra is about to take over your Friday nights! Tiffany’s ambition for this new multi-genre show is unrivalled and I can’t wait to see how her raw talent, passion and creativity shapes this new slot in the schedule. And Kenny’s reputation precedes him – he is going to take the 1Xtra Rap Show to stratospheric new heights and create a huge platform for rappers across the UK and around the world to showcase their talents.

“Snoochie Shy kicking us off with some Monday madness and those antics we all know and love her for is going to be the best start to 1Xtra weeks. And as for Spyro – there is no one better to deliver the best in Grime for our listeners.

“Tiffany, Kenny, Snoochie and Spyro are all trailblazers in their fields and they each bring their own distinct style, energy, and expertise – but what they all share in common is their love for the music and the 1Xtra listeners. I’m excited to see what all of them bring to their shows and this next chapter”.