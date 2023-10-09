TikTok returns as official partner for Women In Music 2023 Roll Of Honour

Music Week is delighted to announce that TikTok has returned as the official partner for the Roll Of Honour at the Women In Music Awards 2023

Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s sold-out event.

The highly-anticipated Women In Music Awards will return on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music, which is staged in association with AIM and UK Music, will be marking its 10th instalment this year.

Last year marked our biggest ever edition of WIM and its first outing at the Park Plaza.

Darina Connolly, head of label & artist partnerships at TikTok, said: "We are honoured to be supporting Music Week's Women in Music Awards for the third year in a row. Every day on TikTok, we see talented women rising up in our community. But in an industry where gender inequality continues to persist, we know there's more work to be done to empower female voices and foster an inclusive music business. Initiatives like this are a crucial step to ensuring that the contributions of all women are recognised and celebrated."

Initiatives like this are a crucial step to ensuring that the contributions of all women are recognised and celebrated Darina Connolly

This year’s Roll Of Honour inductees will be revealed in the run-up to the event. The Roll of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry.

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has more than 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

The 2023 Awards has now sold out. If you would like to be added to the waiting list please register here to be notified if any tickets become available.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories plus Outstanding Contribution. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative – Spirit Of The Studio sponsored by Downtown

Campaigner sponsored by Spotify

Live Music Inspiration

NEW: DE&I Initiative of the Year

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

NEW: Special Recognition sponsored by YouTube

Women In Music Roll Of Honour in association with TikTok

Inspirational Artist sponsored by Vevo

New Artist Award sponsored by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation

Outstanding Contribution