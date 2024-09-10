TikTok returns as official Roll Of Honour partner in 10th anniversary year for Women In Music Awards

Music Week is delighted to announce that TikTok is once again the official partner for the Roll Of Honour at the Women In Music Awards.

The hugely popular event marks its 10th anniversary this year. The daytime ceremony will take place on Friday, October 11, 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

Table bookings for the ceremony are open here – and they’re selling fast. Table positioning at the awards is decided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Every year, the Women in Music Awards celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all facets of the music industry. From groundbreaking artists to visionary executives, this event shines a spotlight on those who are shaping the future of music and inspiring positive change within our industry.

This year’s Roll Of Honour inductees will be revealed in the run-up to the event. The Roll of Honour aims to highlight individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry.

"TikTok is honoured to support Music Week's Women in Music Awards for the fourth consecutive year,” said Ole Obermann, global head of music business development, TikTok. “It’s a privilege to celebrate the outstanding achievements of women in the music industry, and to show TikTok’s ongoing support of an inclusive music business.”

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has more than 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

Women In Music is staged in association with AIM and UK Music.

You can read about all the winners from 2023’s ceremony here including the Roll Of Honour.

For enquiries about table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For more information on Music Week Event sponsorship opportunities please contact Lawrence Cook at lawrence.cooke@futurenet.com