TikTok returns for Music Week Women In Music Awards for 2022 Roll Of Honour

Music Week is delighted to announce that TikTok has returned as the official partner for the Roll Of Honour at our Women In Music Awards 2022.

Music Week and TikTok will collaborate on a series of special Roll Of Honour content around this year’s event.

The hugely popular daytime ceremony returns on November 11 and will take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. Women In Music is staged in association with the Association of Independent Music and UK Music.

Tables and tickets for the daytime ceremony are available to book now here.

Darina Connolly, head of label partnerships at TikTok, said: “We are delighted to be part of Music Week’s Women in Music Awards for the second year running. This event shines a spotlight on the variety of individuals whose work collectively furthers the cause of female empowerment and tackles gender disparity - something we all as an industry need to recognise and focus on.

“Our community is committed to honouring the many women who make the industry what it is today and we are honoured to be a partner again this year.”

This year’s Roll Of Honour inductees will be revealed in the run-up to the event. The Roll of Honour aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals who are ‘game changers’ in the music industry.

The Women In Music Roll Of Honour was established in 2014 and now has almost 100 members. It aims to highlight the breadth, depth and variety of individuals in the music industry, with one common theme; they are either women or female-identifying, or their activities consistently benefit women, or focus on female empowerment/gender disparity.

The 2021 awards ceremony also featured game-changing execs, artists and creatives collecting awards including Cassandra Gracey, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Sulinna Ong, Nadia Khan, and more.

The awards recognise the great careers of women and female-identifying people in the music business. We are proud to be trans and genderqueer inclusive. Music Week aims to showcase the full range of roles that women and female-identifying people are tackling within the business, highlighting how vital they are to the industry overall.

The awards comprises the Roll Of Honour and an additional 12 categories. The full list of categories is:

Rising Star

Music Champion

Music Creative

Campaigner

Live Music Inspiration

The Company Award: Diversity in the Workplace

Businesswoman Of The Year

Entrepreneur Award

International Woman Of The Year

Women In Music Roll Of Honour

Inspirational Artist (no nominations taken)

New Artist Award (no nominations taken)

Outstanding Contribution (no nominations taken)

There are opportunities to showcase support throughout the run-up to the event as well as onsite on November 11, 2022. Contact hazel.eccles@futurenet.com for more information.