Tom Dark exits Warner Records to launch Darkside Media

After 19 years at the heart of Warner Records' promotions department, Tom Dark has launched Darkside Media.

Music Week can reveal that Dark’s new business will specialise in TV promotions and podcast production, as the executive goes it alone after leaving his position as head of TV promotions and podcasting at Warner Records.

Tom Dark said: “I’m incredibly excited to announce the launch of Darkside Media. After nearly two decades in the Warner Music family, creating first-class TV and podcast campaigns, I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to a whole new roster of artists and podcasters.”

Dark, whose recent highlights include TV moments for Griff at the BRITs, Eliza Rose at the MOBO Awards, Liam Gallagher on Gogglebox and more, expanded further on what the industry can expect from Darkside Media.

“Our mission is to deliver must-see and must-hear moments that elevate artists and engage audiences,” he said. “From the instant impact of a TV performance to the intimacy of a long-form podcast chat, we are dedicated to telling stories and showcasing talent. Utilising unrivalled media relationships built over 19 years, Darkside will deliver top tier TV and podcast promo placements, alongside uniquely compelling podcast productions, remaining committed to developing the next generation of talent. The future’s bright, the future’s Darkside.”

The company promises to offer “impactful” TV campaigns to a “wide range of artists”, while its podcast arm will involve production as well as promo.

Dark’s work in podcasting to date includes securing spots for Josh Groban on James Acaster and Ed Gamble’s Off Menu, Lianne La Havas on Song Exploder, and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place.

Darkside Media will also include a management arm and the company’s roster starts the This Paranormal Life podcast and emerging artist Rory Powers. Darkside will also offer consultancy for bespoke music or podcast projects.

Dark was part of the Warner Records UK team that was named Promotions Team Of The Year at the 2018 Music Week Awards. This year's ceremony takes place on May 24.