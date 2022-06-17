Tom Mehrtens appointed as head of music and entertainment at Satellite414 agency

Tom Mehrtens has been promoted to head of music and entertainment at the Satellite414 agency.

Mehrtens was previously senior entertainment publicist at the global entertainment and publicity agency

Satellite414 represents stars including Dua Lipa, Dave, Adele, Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Ms Banks, Pink Pantheress, Rina Sawayama, and many more.

Alongside the promotion for Mehrtens, Ethan Beer has joined the company as a publicist from Good Machine PR.

Beer will be working across new clients The Blaze and Eli Smart and existing clients including festival accounts Mighty Hoopla and Wide Awake, as well as Pabllo Vittar, Rolling Stone Awards and athletes under Tap Sports.

I hope to bring more incredible talent to Satellite414 in years to come Tom Mehrtens

“I am so thankful for the promotion and excited to take on this new role,” said Tom Mehrtens. “I’ve been working with Carl for over 10 years and it’s been an incredible journey – starting out as an intern and working my way up has been so rewarding.

“Over the years I’ve been given the space to craft a roster that is reflective of my passions and interests, and I hope to bring more incredible talent to Satellite414 in years to come.”

“To watch Tom grow from being an intern with the loudest dress sense I have ever encountered, to being promoted now to head of music and entertainment at Satellite414 I is an absolute joy,” said CEO Carl Fysh. “They bring a truly special insight, intelligence, team spirit and energy to the company and I am so proud of all they have and will continue to achieve. I am also extremely happy to welcome Ethan Beer to S414 who joins us as Publicist.”

Ethan Beer added: “I’m delighted to have joined Satellite414. I can’t wait to be a part of their team and have a chance to work across their diverse and brilliant roster.”

The agency has also confirmed an office move from its current base in its Pear Tree Street, EC1. The new address will be confirmed shortly.