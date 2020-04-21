Tomorrow's Warriors appoint Steve Abbott and Lainy Malkani to Board Of Trustees

Tomorrow’s Warriors – a talent development agency, creative producer, learning and training provider, charity and consultancy specialising in jazz – has announced the appointment of two new names to its Board Of Trustees: label owner, agent and manager Steve Abbott and author, journalist and lecturer Lainy Malkani.

Speaking about the appointments, Tomorrow’s Warriors co-founder, Janine Irons MBE said: “Gary Crosby and I are delighted to welcome Steve and Lainy to the Board of Tomorrow’s Warriors. They are both hugely respected in their fields, with expertise and experience that will really be an asset to the Board as the organisation approaches its pivotal 30th anniversary in 2021."

She added: "With the long-term impact of coronavirus, we are facing challenging, yet culturally significant times and look to extend our development, education and events programmes into the digital sphere. As members of our Board Steve and Lainy will play a major role as we look to raise our profile and influence and build on our fundraising ambition so that we can continue to support the next generation of UK Jazz musicians.”

Since forming in 1991, Tomorrow’s Warriors has served as a development platform for artists including Moses Boyd, Nubya Garcia, Cassie Kinoshi and Nérija, Ezra Collective, Binker Golding, Shabaka Hutchings, Cherise Adams-Burnett, Eska, Denys Baptiste, Soweto Kinch, Zara McFarlane and more.

Speaking about his appointment, Steve Abbott said: “I’ve been around and about the Tomorrow’s Warriors universe for a good while now, and their mission, that seems to be proudly worn by all of their alumni, is that picking up and learning an instrument is for everybody and anybody if given the chance. The Warriors give that chance, and to be part of their team is quite humbling and incredibly exciting."

Lainy Malkani concluded: “Tomorrow’s Warriors builds a community of young musicians that supports and learns from each other while sharing a love and passion for performance. It’s an honour to be part of it."

