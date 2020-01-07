Top execs from PRS, YMU join MUSEXPO 2020 line-up

MUSEXPO has announced a raft of big name speakers for its 2020 Creative Summit in California.

Having moved location in 2019, MUSEXPO 2020 again takes place at the Castaway venue in Burbank as part of California Entertainment Week on March 22-25.

As always, the conference programme will feature huge names from across the industry. Confirmed speakers this year include new PRS For Music chief executive Andrea C Martin, YMU Group US MD of music Matt Colon and Believe Group founder/CEO Denis Ladegaillerie.

Others on the line-up include Chop Shop Music Supervision legend Alexandra Patsavas, Warner Music Group A&R guru Aton Ben-Horin, CISAC director general Gadi Oron, Avril Lavigne’s manager Jenn Tolman and Paradigm’s Tom Windish, alongside many other key figures from the worlds of recorded music, sync, management and the live sector.

The conference will also honour Lisa Worden, alternative rock brand manager for iHeartMedia, and programme director of ALT 98.7, as the recipient of the MUSEXPO International Music Person Of The Year award during a special VIP Awards Gala Luncheon.

Music Week is a media partner for the event and MW editor Mark Sutherland will moderate a number of panels at MUSEXPO 2020. Stay tuned for further announcements and coverage.

