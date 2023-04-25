Tribes TV launches as global media platform for electronic music

Dance music social media network The Tribes is launching a TV platform.

Tribes TV will harness the power of The Tribes network as well as leading electronic music channel Blanc, which has over a million subscribers across their network and 400m views). Broadcast partners also include Clubbing TV (28m monthly viewers in 200m households across 90 countries) and Insight TV (90m monthly viewers across 178 platforms in 55 countries).

The content hub will create audiovisual material in both short and long form, including behind-the-scenes footage, tour diaries, studio sessions with DJs, artist interactions, on-site takeovers and backstage interviews. It will feature clubs and festivals from around the world including Hideout, Amnesia Ibiza, Echoes of Agatha, Electric Zoo, SXM, Terminal V, Timewarp, Sonus, Hospitality, ADE and more.

For the last four years, The Tribes - from global PR and marketing agency Jukebox - has connected brands such as Universal, Warner, Sony, EMI, Virgin, Armada, Amnesia Ibiza, Printworks, We Are Fstvl, Creamfields, MDL Beast, Caprices, Marquee Las Vegas and more with global audiences.

Tribes has delivered more than 1,000 campaigns. It manages some of the biggest community channels in electronic music including Techno & Chill, Techno Blazer, Techno and House Music, Deep In Tech, Techno Hub, Just Love Techno, Melodic Techno & House and more. There are more than 150 channels across the network spanning the full electronic music spectrum, with over 35 million followers.

Alex Jukes, director of Jukebox and The Tribes, said: “We are super-excited to have put together a team including some of the strongest partners and most talented presenters, producers and content creators in the industry. Over the last four years since we launched The Tribes, we have developed one of the highest engaged audiences and reach in electronic dance music across social media. With Tribes TV, we hope to take this to another level again and create engaging, fun and behind-the-scenes content from your favourite parties across the world with your favourite artists and brands.’”

Tribes TV has put together a team with Ibiza-based, bilingual presenter Katie Knight leading the project. Knight has hosted electronic music TV shows for the likes of Awakenings Festival, DJ Mag and Ibiza Spotlight, as well as events like the DJ Mag Awards, ADE & IMS.

She will be joined by guest influencers and presenters, ranging from TikTok stars to music industry figures and DJs.

Video production will be delivered by Mutual Friends Creative Agency, a new venture by Lawrence Jones and Liam Smith.