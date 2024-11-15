Tributes paid to music journalist James McMahon, former Kerrang! editor dies aged 44

Tributes are being paid to former Kerrang! editor, music journalist and podcaster James McMahon, who passed away aged 44 on Thursday November 14 from soft tissue sarcoma.

News of McMahon’s passing was confirmed in a statement from his family and friends on X, which you can read in full below:

James McMahon

3rd July 1980 - 14th November 2024



Words by @ConorMcNicholas



In his career as a journalist, McMahon – often known as James Jam – held staff roles at both NME and GamesMaster Magazine before being appointed as Kerrang! editor in 2011. He was the magazine's second-longest serving editor. Elsewhere, his work featured in the likes of Q, MOJO, Guardian, GQ, The Spectator, Vice, The Independent, The Quietus and more.

Speaking on his passing, Kerrang! said: “James picked up the mantle of Editor on the magazine’s 30th anniversary in 2011, and would oversee a changing period in Kerrang!’s history and that of the alternative scene in general, championing a new wave of bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Black Veil Brides and BabyMetal. He was also responsible for one of K!’s highest-selling issues, featuring then-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on the cover alongside Architects’ Sam Carter and Creeper’s Will Gould.”

James was an incredible, brave, complicated, honest, creative, talented, legendary, kind, hilarious man and there will never be another person like him Kat Kennedy

Kerrang! continued: “James’ editorial vision was a colourful one. His era of Kerrang! is marked by a preference for larger-than-life photoshoots and things jumping loudly off the page. Wanting to intersect into all corners of rock fans’ lives, he was also keen to bring in the worlds of football (the lowest Sunday leagues of which he would insist were the Ramones of sport), video games and, especially, wrestling into the mag. At one Kerrang! Awards, his love of horror movies led to the evening taking on a zombie theme, including a zombie march through the gathered guests."

In July 2021, McMahon launched the James McMahon Music Podcast, which crossed its 300th episode mark this October. Guests included Betty Boo, Bill Ryder-Jones, Rise Against, Bullet For My Valentine, Black Veil Brides and more.



Beyond this moment's anger and injustice and denial there will be a celebration of James' legacy Conor McNicholas

McMahon’s wife, Kat Kennedy, has set up a crowdfunding to raise money for an OCD support group – a cause close to McMahon’s heart. You can donate here.

Writing for the crowdfund, Kennedy said: "James was an incredible, brave, complicated, honest, creative, talented, legendary, kind, hilarious man and there will never be another person like him. I'd add 'contrary' to that list but he always said he never meant to be contrary, he just quite often thought about things in a different way to everyone else. But he eventually did admit that the Beatles were, actually, a very good band."

People from across the industry have taken to social media to pay tribute to McMahon. You can read a selection below:

Music Week would like to extend its deepest sympathies to McMahon’s family, friends and colleagues.

Photo: James McMahon with My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way